Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Why Rubio failed to repair the transatlantic rift

A moment of calm in relations between Europe and the US is a prelude to crises ahead.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a speech during the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 14, 2026 in Munich, southern Germany. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a speech during the 62nd Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb 14, 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

Gideon Rachman

Google Preferred Source badge

Mr Marco Rubio’s

speech to the Munich Security Conference

on Feb 14 was met with a standing ovation by some in his audience. So, have European leaders decided that all is forgiven and they now love the Trump administration?

Not at all. For the moment, it is in the interests of both Europe and the US to avoid fresh crises. That largely explains the emollient tone of the US Secretary of State’s speech and its warm reception inside the hall.

See more on

US politics

Geopolitics

Marco Rubio

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.