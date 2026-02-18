Why Rubio failed to repair the transatlantic rift

A moment of calm in relations between Europe and the US is a prelude to crises ahead.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a speech during the 62nd Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb 14, 2026.

Mr Marco Rubio’s speech to the Munich Security Conference on Feb 14 was met with a standing ovation by some in his audience. So, have European leaders decided that all is forgiven and they now love the Trump administration?

Not at all. For the moment, it is in the interests of both Europe and the US to avoid fresh crises. That largely explains the emollient tone of the US Secretary of State’s speech and its warm reception inside the hall.