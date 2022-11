“I am a fighter and not a quitter,” said Ms Liz Truss, the day before quitting as British prime minister. She was echoing the words of former MP Peter Mandelson over two decades ago, although Lord Mandelson had the good sense to speak after winning a political fight rather than while losing one.

It’s a curious thing, though. Being a “fighter” is not entirely a compliment. It’s a prized quality in certain circumstances, but it’s not a word I’d use on my resume or, for that matter, my Tinder bio.