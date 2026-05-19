Why politicians struggle to read the public on immigration

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on patrol at an airport. According to YouGov data, 46 per cent of Americans said they thought immigration made the US better off in January 2026.

A strange thing happened a year and a half ago. No sooner had Americans elected Mr Donald Trump as president on an explicitly anti-immigration platform than US public opinion began to swing much more favourably towards immigration.

That shift has continued as Mr Trump has implemented his crackdown. According to data from YouGov, only 28 per cent of Americans said they thought immigration made the US better off in mid-2024. But by January 2026 , that number had reached 46 per cent.

Although Democrats remain much more positive about immigration than Republicans, the softening of attitudes has happened among the latter too: by this January, a quarter said immigration made the US better off, up from about a tenth in mid-2024.

One response to this data could be exasperation. Can’t American voters make up their minds? What exactly did they think they were voting for, anyway?

But to political scientists who study “thermostatic” politics, this development is no surprise at all. Public opinion often moves against the prevailing party, especially if it is perceived to have gone “too far” in one direction. The phenomenon was first explored in the 1990s with reference to fiscal policy, but in recent years, it has been particularly evident in the realm of immigration policy.

While these swings in opinion polls can make it seem as if people don’t know their own minds, they can be a useful democratic check on governments by sending bright flashing warning lights when policies stray too far from the public’s comfort zone. The problem comes when politicians misinterpret those signals.

When people tell pollsters they want less immigration, or think it is bad for the country overall (or the converse), they are often expressing an opinion about how things appear to be going in that moment relative to their preferences, rather than a deep shift in their underlying views. According to Associate Professor Alexander Kustov, a political scientist, most Americans’ views are quite stable and moderate: They support immigration that is controlled and in the national interest, and oppose flows that are disorderly or under-enforced.

In the US, he argues the Trump administration overinterpreted dissatisfaction with high immigration under former president Joe Biden, and implemented policies that went too far for many voters. “People don’t necessarily change their idea about their ideal immigration policy, but they can react to what the government is currently doing,” he told me. “A lot of people are not happy with what the Trump administration is doing – right now, we’re not talking about border enforcement; we’re talking about people not just getting harassed, but killed.”

But similarly, he added, pro-immigration advocates would be making a mistake to interpret the recent, more favourable swing towards immigration as a deep-seated ideological shift in attitudes.

The recent history of UK immigration policy offers another cautionary tale. After the 2016 Brexit referendum, public concern about immigration fell. This was partly because net migration statistics declined, but also because people felt a sense of catharsis and control, said Mr Sunder Katwala, director of British Future, a think-tank.

By 2019, the public ranked immigration as only the ninth biggest issue of concern, according to Ipsos polling. But when the Conservative government liberalised visa routes for students and care workers between 2019 and 2022, that helped net migration to surge. And so, too, did public concern.

Today’s Labour government has implemented another sharply restrictive turn in immigration policy. As Professor Kustov and researcher Caitlyn Yates argue, thermostatic public opinion should be a useful check on politicians. Instead, it seems to have helped to magnify the pendulum swing in the UK. The government overinterprets and overreacts to a change in public opinion, which reacts in turn, prompting a sudden swing the other way.

Large and frequent changes in immigration policy are bad for employers, migrants and the economy because they increase uncertainty and make planning difficult. They are also corrosive of trust between politicians and the public.

I have the feeling that not only are voters fed up with political elites, but that political elites are also fed up with voters, whom they have taken to calling “ungovernable”. And yet the tragedy of all this is that it’s not happening because politicians “aren’t listening” to the public on immigration. If anything, it’s because they are listening too much. FINANCIAL TIMES