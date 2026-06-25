Why philosophy is having a moment

In the past two decades, philosophy seemed passe. History had ended, and an increasingly materialistic world had no use for students of materialisms. The sciences, offering a path to a lucrative career in Silicon Valley or on Wall Street, reigned supreme. Their queen had been dethroned.

The number of philosophy degrees handed out by American universities declined from close to 8,000 in 2011 to less than 6,000 in 2024; in computer science it more than doubled to over 100,000. In 2015, Japan’s education minister asked the country’s universities to take “active steps to abolish” social science and humanities departments “or convert them to areas that better serve societies’ needs”.

A love of wisdom would still ease entry into the British establishment, so long as you bundled it with politics and economics at Oxford.



Now, as technology upends what society needs, philosophy is staging a royal comeback. Its practitioners are in high demand. Philosophy majors are already likelier to be employed than computer scientists, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

Both freshly minted Wittgenstein wannabes and their professors are being snapped up by artificial intelligence companies, where they test models’ reasoning and imbue them with morals. Anthropic has a resident philosopher (main task: teach its Claude chatbot to be good). Palantir is run by one.

It is no surprise that deep familiarity with thought experiments is in vogue as some of these escape from the mind into AI labs and from there into the wild. Yet in a world of thinking machines, a philosophical education, once regarded with bemusement by employers and horror by ambitious parents, looks more relevant than ever – and far beyond big tech.



One reason is that as AI gets better than knowledge workers at answering small questions, about the next line of computer code or the next trade to place, people are likely to focus on big ones. Large language models may commoditise expert knowledge. But that makes knowing how to think, which is the main skill drummed into philosophy students, all the more valuable.

In finance, for instance, algorithms already beat humans at predicting directional moves in stock and bond markets. Yet good macro traders outmatch them when it comes to placing bets of the right size to make money consistently.

The best are philosophers at heart – or, like George Soros, who studied philosophy in London under Karl Popper, on paper, too. Similarly, many successful venture capitalists were trained as philosophers (Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman) or fancy themselves as such (Marc Andreessen).

One day, machines may surpass people at tackling those bigger questions. AI, after all, keeps getting better at extracting the often unspoken rules on which people rely to produce outputs, be it an investment decision, a TikTok clip or a treatise on ethics.

Yet the tacit knowledge of how these outputs are produced – which is what AI models do using statistical inference – is one thing. It is quite another to understand why they are produced or how they are subjectively experienced by the human mind. And this still leaves the biggest questions of all. What is real? What is right? What does it mean to be?

You do not have to be a strict Protagorean (“Man is the measure of all things”) to believe human answers to these questions may differ from those of machines. If AI ushers in a utopia of economic plenty, where poverty is gone and paid work is optional, humanity will have disentangling all this to keep it busy.

If the robots take over, a philosopher can always tell you which Stoics are the best read. In all imaginable scenarios in between, and some unimaginable ones, philosophical thinking will remain a source of human competitive advantage. © 2026 THE ECONOMIST NEWSPAPER LIMITED. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.