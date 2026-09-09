Why not a Dragon Ball theme park in Japan?

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By leaving such bold bets to foreign investors, Japan loses the multiplier effect on jobs and spending from the millions of tourists who visit.

Why is no one talking about building a Dragon Ball park where the franchise was born: Japan?

We’ve had Emily in Paris. How about Son Goku?

Fans of Dragon Ball, the seminal manga and anime in which the Saiyan is the main character, were excited by reports of a new theme park in France based on the franchise. French President Emmanuel Macron revealed plans to build three parks near Paris with Saudi Arabia, highlighting his love of manga in announcing the €6 billion (S$8.9 billion) deal.