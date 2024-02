With the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Cold War was over. The end of the era gave birth to two famous books in America: The End Of History by political scientist Francis Fukuyama in 1992 and The Clash Of Civilizations And The Remaking Of The World Order by Professor Samuel Huntington in 1996.

In his book, Prof Huntington posited that with the end of the Cold War, conflicts would no longer be fought over territory or ideology.