Why must you disclose your last-drawn salary for a new job?

The practice by prospective employers of asking job candidates to disclose their last-drawn salary has long been one of the more contentious aspects of the hiring process. While this remains a common request in Singapore, certain states in the United States – including California and New York – have enacted laws that make it illegal. The European Union Pay Transparency Directive, which was established in early 2023, also prohibits employers from inquiring about a candidate’s pay history.

When speaking with people in the job market about this topic, I find it often helps to keep in mind the simple calculus involved on both sides. To put it bluntly, employees are trying to maximise their salary while employers are trying to minimise it. Both parties have boundaries (Batna’s, or Best Alternative to a Negotiated Agreement) – employees typically won’t take a job that offers less than they can get elsewhere, and employers won’t offer more than the value they think the candidate can bring to the organisation.