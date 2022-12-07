Why lab-grown meat may never be on the menu

High production costs together with increasingly vegetarian appetites may prevent this industry from taking off.

Anjana Ahuja

Lab-grown meat is an example of “cellular agriculture” which can be used to produce meat, milk and egg proteins. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Laboratory-grown meat has come a long way since 2013, when Google co-founder Sergey Brin bankrolled the first burger made from meat cells grown outside an animal. The patty, which cost about US$330,000 (S$448,360) to make, stoked an investor appetite for cultured meat and highlighted the technology’s perceived potential as a kinder, more climate-friendly way of feeding the world.

Seven years later, Singapore became the first country to sell lab-grown meat – nuggets formed from a hybrid of chicken and plant proteins – to diners and shoppers. The year after, the sector attracted US$1.9 billion of venture capital. Now another hurdle has been cleared, this time in the United States: The Food and Drug Administration announced in November it had completed a “pre-market consultation” on lab-grown chicken, and raised no safety concerns with its maker, Upside Foods. The US Department of Agriculture still needs to carry out inspections before approval is granted, but the path to commercialisation looks clearer.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top