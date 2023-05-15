Why Kishida is targeting the Global South

While promising to continue in the footsteps of the late Shinzo Abe, current Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is also anxious to leave his own mark on Japanese foreign policy. Unlike his predecessor Yoshihide Suga, he has not been shy in trotting the globe to make Japan’s presence felt.

This motivation has led Mr Kishida, a former foreign minister, on a mission to court the so-called Global South, of which the 54 African nations comprise the largest bloc. During a one-week tour from April 29, Mr Kishida visited Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique, before making a layover in Singapore prior to his return to Tokyo.