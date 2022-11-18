Why Johor is a window to Malaysia’s GE outcome

As millions of Malaysians cast their ballots this Saturday, Johor is one state to keep an eye on. Beyond the proximity and ties that bind Singapore to that state, Johor also provides a good window into national developments.

The state has a similar level of urbanisation, per capita income, and ethnic composition to the Malaysian average. With 26 parliamentary seats, second only to Sarawak, Johor is an important state with deep links to parties like the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). Johor’s political trajectory also closely mirrors national developments, with its ruling coalitions matching those in power at the federal level.