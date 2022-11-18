Why Johor is a window to Malaysia’s GE outcome

Its voter composition and state election results earlier this year hold clues to how the three rival coalitions will fare nationwide

Francis E. Hutchinson and Kevin Zhang for The Straits Times

Barisan Nasional (BN) campaign flags seen hanging in the streets of Telok Sengat, a small town in Kota Tinggi district of Johor. PHOTO: BH FILE
Updated
Published
44 min ago
As millions of Malaysians cast their ballots this Saturday, Johor is one state to keep an eye on. Beyond the proximity and ties that bind Singapore to that state, Johor also provides a good window into national developments.

The state has a similar level of urbanisation, per capita income, and ethnic composition to the Malaysian average. With 26 parliamentary seats, second only to Sarawak, Johor is an important state with deep links to parties like the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). Johor’s political trajectory also closely mirrors national developments, with its ruling coalitions matching those in power at the federal level.

