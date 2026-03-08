Why it’s time to end the grim march of the touchscreen

There is no denying the ease and speed of touchscreens, but there is room for human interactions too, says the writer.

Last week, I emerged from the depths of the Tube in central London for a day that would once have been unthinkable.

First, I bought a morning coffee to fortify myself for a battery of work meetings lurking ahead. A few hours later, I went out for a dull but edible box of sushi. On the way back to the office, I dropped into a mini-supermarket to buy some of the Earl Grey tea bags that get me through the afternoon.