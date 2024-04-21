Why it’s not easy to get young voters onside

Many have strong, liberal views and policymakers will have to engage them on the pace of political change.

Danson Cheong
Assistant ST Now Editor
Voters at a polling station in Pasir Ris during the July 2020 General Election. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Apr 21, 2024, 05:51 AM
Published
Apr 21, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In January 2004, months before he took over as Prime Minister, then DPM Lee Hsien Loong laid out his political vision for Singapore in a speech to the Harvard Club.

In it, he said the Government would be more open and inclusive in its policy-making. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top