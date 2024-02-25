Why it pays to go for a double major

Two decades ago, Apple founder Steve Jobs championed the concept of skills diversification. In a Stanford graduation speech, he revealed that after dropping out of college in his youth, he stumbled into a class on Japanese calligraphy.

Initially “none of this had even a hope of any practical application” – and was completely unrelated to the field of computer science, where Mr Jobs subsequently worked. But when he created Apple, Mr Jobs blended his art skills with computing to change the design of our digital world.