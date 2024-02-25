Why it pays to go for a double major

Joint degrees enable students to better adapt to a shifting jobs market and shelter from the AI storm.

Gillian Tett

A cynic might suggest that students choosing double majors are simply more talented, entrepreneurial — or privileged — in the first place. But economists have rejected it. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Updated
Feb 25, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
Feb 25, 2024, 05:00 PM
Two decades ago, Apple founder Steve Jobs championed the concept of skills diversification. In a Stanford graduation speech, he revealed that after dropping out of college in his youth, he stumbled into a class on Japanese calligraphy.

Initially “none of this had even a hope of any practical application” – and was completely unrelated to the field of computer science, where Mr Jobs subsequently worked. But when he created Apple, Mr Jobs blended his art skills with computing to change the design of our digital world.

