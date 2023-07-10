‘Why is the sky blue?’ The eternal Google search for truth

If we want to figure out what is true, we need to get into the habit of presuming we might be wrong

Tim Harford

Carefully checking facts and arguments with a Google search does not guarantee wisdom; instead, truth-seeking citizens should search for contrary views, says the author. PHOTO: AFP
What colour is the sky? The ocean?

You might think the answer is obvious: They are blue. Maybe not, though. Homer’s seas were “wine-dark”, and he never referred to the colour blue. The Greek poet was not unusual in this; most ancient texts do not use the word. Exactly why this might be is a matter of some debate, but one explanation is that in ancient societies, blue was an unusual colour. Blue dyes came later; blue flowers are the result of selective breeding; blue animals are hardly common. Which leaves the sky and the sea, and maybe they are better described as white, or grey, or wine-dark. So maybe people didn’t say “blue” back in the day, because the colour was so rare that it needed no label.

