Malaysia’s 2022 General Election has reshaped the country’s political landscape. The two largest winners from Saturday’s polls were the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance and Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

The difference between them was slim, at fewer than 10 seats. PH won 82 seats while PN won 73. Since then, both sides have raced to stitch together a coalition with at least 112 seats to form the new government.