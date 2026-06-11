Why Iran’s threat against undersea cables could be a bigger weapon than oil

Global internet connectivity is increasingly vulnerable as countries eye the vital submarine networks for attack even as dependence on them grows.

What lies beneath these ships anchored in the Strait of Hormuz is another potential chokepoint: undersea cables vital for global internet communications.

Iran is already choking off a fifth of the world’s oil needs through its blockage of the Strait of Hormuz. But while attention is mostly fixed on the stranded oil tankers, another pressure point lurks beneath its waters: a critical chunk of a global network of undersea internet cables.

Iranian officials and state-linked media recently floated a plan to charge big tech companies Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, as well as submarine cable operators, billions in annual transit fees for the use of the submarine cables that connect Europe and Asia via the Middle East. Media linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) also issued veiled threats about damage to the fibre-optic cables if Tehran does not get its way.

Some Iranian leaders have gone further by suggesting that, on top of taxing the cable operators, the IRGC could also monitor the data traffic itself, thereby gaining access to cloud services and financial messaging, including the critically important SWIFT, the platform that most of the world’s banks rely on to send and receive financial transactions.

Much of what the Iranians are threatening to do remains an exaggeration. There is no practical way the Iranians can levy fees on the cable operators. There is no way global data companies can pay such fees even if they wanted to, since they are all subject to the United States sanctions regime applicable against Iran. And, last but not least, nobody, either in the Middle East or outside it, would tolerate such Iranian measures.

Nonetheless, the Iranian threat deserves to be taken seriously because it is a reminder of a major security problem that has faced the world for years. The global economy – and most of the world’s hopes of further prosperity – depend on quick, secure and efficient data transmission.

Trillions of dollars are flowing into artificial intelligence companies now listing on stock markets, all promising to revolutionise our lives through the better use of technology. And all of these promises are, in turn, dependent on a vast expansion of cables connected to massive data centres. A disruption will affect billions of users and activities that range from online gaming to financial services and military communications.

Despite the risks of a digital catastrophe, most of these cables lie at the bottom of the seas and oceans with practically no protection. Undersea cables are the classic case of infrastructure that is both indispensable and almost absurdly exposed.

A centuries-old challenge: the Singapore connection

The invention of the telegraph during the first half of the 19th century transformed the world’s economy, but it also transformed warfare. One of the biggest impacts of the telegraph was the way Europe’s empires were able to manage their worldwide colonies. Before the arrival of the telegraph, it would have taken the British, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Dutch colonial masters weeks to pass messages in one direction to their colonies in Asia, Africa and Latin America. After telegrams became ubiquitous, this task was reduced to a matter of a few hours.

But while masts and webs of copper wires carrying the electric impulse of the telegraph soon appeared in every industrialised country in Europe and North America, the wires were useless in seawater, so connecting continents was difficult.

The solution that revolutionised communications came in 1843, when William Montgomerie, a British military doctor in Singapore, discovered that the resin of a local tree had all the qualities needed to insulate underwater wires: It was biologically inert, highly malleable and insulated electric current. This was the so-called gutta-percha, and the latex was soon adopted as the standard insulator for all undersea cables. Huge quantities were exported through Singapore’s ports; Singaporeans made a historic – if by now largely forgotten – contribution to the advent of undersea cables.

By the turn of the 20th century, just over 200,000km of underwater cables crossed the oceans. The undisputed master of the seas then was Britain, so it was no surprise that British companies owned 55 per cent of the world’s cable network, followed by US corporations with a further 20 per cent, with France and Germany at around 10 per cent each.

Officially, all these companies were private entities. In practice, Britain’s military commanders considered these cables a key component of their country’s power. The proof came in 1914, even before a single shot was fired at the start of World War I. The British used specially constructed ships to cut off their German opponents from all submarine cables. That forced the Germans to turn to radio-transmitted signals, which the British easily intercepted and deciphered.

It was one of these intercepted German telegrams which, in 1917, gave Britain an opportunity to persuade the US to enter the war against Germany.

What the British did in the first half of the 20th century, the Americans continued doing in the second half of the century. At the height of the Cold War in 1971, US Navy divers descended to the great depths of the Sea of Okhotsk, facing Japan, to attach bugs to a Soviet communication cable. Operation Ivy Bells, as that escapade was codenamed, provided US military planners with a vast quantity of secrets about Russia’s nuclear strike procedures for almost a decade.

Today’s fibre optic cables, using light instead of electrical impulses to transfer far larger quantities of data at much higher speeds, are a far cry from the cables of the past. But the security problems are eerily similar.

The world’s cable network may still be a commercial enterprise, yet it is also a strategic asset of primary importance. In times of war, and even before a single shot is fired, countries will seek to sever their enemies’ access to data cables. And although most cables are buried on the oceans’ beds, they are never far from the attention of intelligence agencies and military planners.

New data battle lines

Around 600 cable networks operate today, stretching to a total of about 1.6 million km, with the densest networks crossing the Atlantic between North America and Europe, and the Pacific between Japan and the US. Most follow the same pathways as the telegraph cables of old. Yet they are protected by little more than depth, obscurity and an international law that, as one official once neatly put it, remains “as murky as the submarine depths in which these cables lie”.

To further complicate matters, cables don’t spread evenly. They funnel through a handful of narrow passages, so plenty of cables can be damaged by an opponent at the same time. The Red Sea is a textbook case of the problem. In February 2024, Britain-owned vessel Rubymar, struck by a missile fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen, drifted with its anchor deployed and damaged three major cables, disrupting a quarter of internet traffic between Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The Baltic Sea on Europe’s northern approaches has an even tighter geography. It is accessible only via three narrow choke points through which all major cables now pass. And Taiwan’s exposure repeats the same critical structural limitation. Its 15 international cables terminate at just three landing points on the main island.

Cables are accidentally damaged all the time, usually by fishing vessels. But it should come as no surprise that some of the more suspicious latest “accidents” took place in strategically critical nodes.

Since October 2023, the Baltic has seen at least 13 cables damaged in a recurring pattern: an ageing, opaquely-owned vessel — frequently a shadow-fleet tanker or a China-flagged bulk carrier with Russian links — drags its anchor for tens or hundreds of kilometres across the seabed, severing whatever it crosses.

The Yi Peng 3, a Chinese bulk carrier, was investigated for cutting two Baltic Sea cables. PHOTO: AFP

Here are just a few examples: the Newnew Polar Bear – a Hong Kong-registered container ship – hit cables in October 2023; the Yi Peng 3, a bulk carrier owned by a company based in Ningbo, China, dragged its anchor across roughly 300km in November 2024, cutting two cable links; the Eagle S, a Cook Islands–flagged tanker tied to Russian oil transport, damaged four data cables connecting Finland–Estonia, and in January 2026 , another telecoms cable was cut in the Baltics.

Russia’s involvement is easily explainable, but the involvement of Chinese vessels in such operations remains a mystery. Some Europeans ascribe this to a supposed Chinese desire to be helpful to the Russians, while other analysts argue that the Chinese are merely rehearsing in Europe what they propose to do to Taiwan in the event of a conflict.

Nor should one underestimate the use of such harassment functions as a rehearsal for future conflict. Each “accidental” cut of cables is also a low-cost test of how fast an opponent detects, attributes and restores connectivity, useful pointers for any Chinese blockade of Taiwan, for instance.

Be that as it may, one does not need to be a great strategist to work out that depriving an opponent of the ability to handle everything from financial transactions to the most basic of communications will be the priority in any future conflict.

Too little, too timid

What can be done? One option is greater law enforcement. Ships damaging cables can be seized, and their owners and crews held responsible. However, evidence of culpability usually does not stand up in court. The prosecutions of most of those arrested for damaging cables in Europe petered out with no convictions.

Taiwan amended its Telecommunications Management Act in 2023 specifically to criminalise cable damage, and that gave Taiwanese prosecutors a hook the Europeans lack. Still, legal measures are largely ineffective against state-run operations.

NATO, the US-led military alliance in Europe, launched in 2025 its Baltic Sentry exercises, designed to enhance the protection of the continent’s infrastructure. And the European Commission, the European Union’s executive body, unveiled a €347 million (S$515 million) subsea-infrastructure package on Feb 5 , its largest EU investment to date in cable protection.

Meanwhile, at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 30, the defence ministers of Australia, Britain and the US announced a joint project for the development of uncrewed undersea vehicles, in effect, “drone submarines”. These will be used for mine countermeasures and electronic warfare, but could also offer continuous protection for undersea cables.

However, a coherent strategy to protect cables will need to rely on more than this. It will have to offer both extra connectivity capacity to supplant cables that are cut – the so-called “redundancy” – and a new partnership between commercial companies and governments.

Under a programme codenamed HEIST, NATO is testing whether cable data streams could be rerouted to satellites in an emergency. A prototype system is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 .

The snags are that the resources devoted to creating this communication redundancy remain small, and the speeds offered by satellite communications are much slower than those available through cables. So, it is very likely that the extra redundancy that is being created will be reserved for essential government communications rather than the population at large.

But little will work unless a new partnership is forged with industry. Private cable operators and tech giants already possess plenty of data about how their cables are performing, as well as when and where these are cut. Much of this data comes from the additional, so-called “dark fibres” included in most cables. These don’t carry internet traffic but are used by the cable operators as sensors to detect nearby movements or ruptures.

The problem is that companies remain deeply reluctant to release this data, partly because they wish to protect their commercial reputation, and partly because they wish to avoid pressure from governments to do more to protect their networks. That will have to change if the cable network is to be protected.

Until this happens, the threat to submarine cables will remain. And even if the Iranians are unable to impose levies on the cable operators in the Gulf, they could interfere with any maintenance and repairs of existing cables.

Meanwhile, the maintenance of all the existing cables in the Gulf is in the hands of a single specialised company based in the United Arab Emirates, which operates a fleet of five specialised ships, of which only one is in the Gulf at the moment.

That’s the shocking reality about the world’s connectivity with one of its single-biggest key energy hubs.