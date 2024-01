I can’t pinpoint the precise time it happened, but my transformation from a great parent to an embarrassing one was reinforced the other day when I casually dropped “rizz” into a conversation at home. It was an experiment to see my son’s familiarity with Internet slang. “Don’t say that,” he said. “You sound terrible.”

In terms of ego, it was a failure. But as a test of generational differences in the use of language, it was a success.