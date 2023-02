Mr Narendra Modi could not have crossed into 2023 with a stronger wind in his sails. His political dominance over India is unquestioned, his global image strong. The India Today mood of the nation poll published in late January had his government’s approval ratings soaring from 56 per cent to 67 per cent over the past two years.

Approaching nine years in power, there is little trace of anti-incumbency against either India’s prime minister or his government.