Why I raised two kids almost entirely on pre-loved items for the first two years of their lives

Having children helped me discover the booming parental pre-loved economy of hand-me-downs and second-hand stuff

Children typically go through about eight to 10 sizes of clothes before the age of three. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Annie Tan

Updated
31 min ago
Published
32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Shortly after I became pregnant, I received my first unexpected offer of hand-me-downs from a friend. 

I offered to pick them up from her at our next gathering, but she insisted on dropping them off at my house as it was a lot to carry.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top