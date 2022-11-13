Why I quit my IT job and started writing for a living

Since I was young, I have aspired to climb to the top of a social hierarchy – getting the best grades and winning scholarships, and then securing a high-paying job. That is society’s idea of what it means to be successful, or so I thought.

When I entered the workforce in the IT industry, I had this same drive for success that saw me embark on a decade-long experiment to enhance my productivity. I read scientific books, scoured scientific papers, and gathered research to find out how to live a sustainable, productive lifestyle so that I can earn more money, get more respect, and climb up the social ladder.