Why I quit my IT job and started writing for a living

The pandemic made me question my path in life and pushed me to change course to a more fulfilling career

Said Hasyim

Writing has since become my life’s work, says the writer. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Since I was young, I have aspired to climb to the top of a social hierarchy – getting the best grades and winning scholarships, and then securing a high-paying job. That is society’s idea of what it means to be successful, or so I thought.

When I entered the workforce in the IT industry, I had this same drive for success that saw me embark on a decade-long experiment to enhance my productivity. I read scientific books, scoured scientific papers, and gathered research to find out how to live a sustainable, productive lifestyle so that I can earn more money, get more respect, and climb up the social ladder.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top