Why I can’t bet against Apple’s mixed-reality prowess

There are plenty of reasons the Vision Pro could flop, but Apple has a knack for entering a product category at just the right time.

Kevin Roose

Sceptics mocked the Vision Pro's snowboard-goggle-like appearance and its steep price tag. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I will confess that when Apple introduced its mixed-reality Vision Pro headsets on Monday, one of my first thoughts was: Man, that thing looks weird.

I was not alone. On social media, the reaction to the Vision Pro was less than kind. Sceptics mocked the device’s snowboard-goggle-like appearance, its steep price tag – US$3,500 (S$4,719) and Apple’s lofty pitch about the “spatial computing” era its arrival heralded. There were comparisons to the robot WALL-E, and Twitter memes about people watching pornography in virtual reality (VR).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top