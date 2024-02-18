Why having a Gen Z child means parenting an adult

The extension of adolescence and higher costs of settling down are increasing the burdens on modern parents.

Camilla Cavendish

Gen Z seem pretty Zen with parents who can’t let go. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 06:00 PM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 06:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Do you know where your 22-year-old is right now? A quarter of parents are tracking adult children on their phones, according to a new American survey.

My friends and I used to joke about the Tiger mothers at the school gate, rushing their kids to violin classes and extra maths, determined to win a race we didn’t even know we were in. There were children who had never been on a bus, knowing only the car, and who were nervous at our old-fashioned birthday parties in the garden, being used to orchestration by an educational entertainer.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top