Why having a Gen Z child means parenting an adult

Do you know where your 22-year-old is right now? A quarter of parents are tracking adult children on their phones, according to a new American survey.

My friends and I used to joke about the Tiger mothers at the school gate, rushing their kids to violin classes and extra maths, determined to win a race we didn’t even know we were in. There were children who had never been on a bus, knowing only the car, and who were nervous at our old-fashioned birthday parties in the garden, being used to orchestration by an educational entertainer.