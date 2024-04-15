Why everyone in finance is getting ripped

Mr Graham Ambrose has never felt stronger. He can barbell back squat 145kg for four sets of six repetitions and bench-press more than 100kg for a single rep. His friends and colleagues notice that his clothes fit tighter, and he’s fond of posting mirror selfies on Instagram.

But Mr Ambrose isn’t a Gen-Z attention seeker: The 55-year-old is a managing director at Goldman Sachs Group. The London-based equity franchise sales specialist also has his own podcast, where he waxes lyrical about the benefits of picking up heavy things alongside his personal trainer who calls him “G-dog”.