For subscribers
Why elite MBA graduates are struggling to find jobs
Is a degree still worth it?
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
The Economist
Follow topic:
In business, there is no surer sign of distress than when a firm delays its financial results. That also appears to be true of business schools.
Around Christmas – and in many cases behind their usual schedules – America’s top business schools published their equivalent of annual reports, which include data on the new jobs of graduates from their Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes, typically two-year courses for students with professional experience.