Why elite MBA graduates are struggling to find jobs

Just as worrying for business schools is tech, which is also hiring fewer MBAs, says the writer.

In business, there is no surer sign of distress than when a firm delays its financial results. That also appears to be true of business schools.

Around Christmas – and in many cases behind their usual schedules – America’s top business schools published their equivalent of annual reports, which include data on the new jobs of graduates from their Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes, typically two-year courses for students with professional experience.