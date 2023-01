I had a feast of McDonald’s nuggets and fries while staying up to watch the World Cup final a few weeks ago. At around half-time, I looked on with amusement as the familiar McDelivery man came around to my block again to drop off a few bags of burgers and fries – on my neighbour’s doorstep, this time.

Clearly, many of us instinctively turn to the fast-food stalwart when the late-night craving hits, and often for sustenance during regular mealtimes too.