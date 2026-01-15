For subscribers
Why do our school meals increasingly feel like bad ‘army cookhouse’ food?
When we feed our children unappetising-looking bento box food, they could grow up seeing food as a functional routine rather than something to enjoy.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Karen Tee
Follow topic:
We’ve all seen those turquoise bento boxes.
The photos – of set meals prepared by airline caterer SATS
prepared by airline caterer SATSfor students at Hwa Chong Institution – have been circulating on social media and dominating headlines, along with photos of other schools’ similarly packaged offerings.