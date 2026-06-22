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Why dignity is the only measure that matters for advanced societies

From litter-pickers to cage fighters, the signs of a society’s health are often hidden in plain sight.

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In 2006, “dignity” was voted Japan’s word of the year.

In 2006, “dignity” was voted Japan’s word of the year.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Leo Lewis

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If there is one thing that everyone knows about Japan by now, it’s that its travelling football fans take enormous pride in clearing up after themselves. They turn up waving “Japan Pride” bin bags that function during the game as banners. Later, when stuffed with post-match detritus, the bags become a tool of stadium-based statecraft: the supremely dignified visitor, respectfully dignifying the host.

Well done Japan. But it may be time to give all of that a rather sharper comparative edge. The last 17 months of Donald Trump’s presidency have, in their pulverisation of so much that once seemed solid, shown up the lack of an easy metric that tracks normative breakdown and resistance to it.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.