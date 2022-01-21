Why did almost nobody see inflation coming?

A look at why many economic forecasts were off the mark in predicting the high inflation of 2021.

Jason Furman
Customers shopping at a supermarket in London, on Jan 19, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(PROJECT SYNDICATE) - In 2008, as the global financial crisis was ravaging economies everywhere, Queen Elizabeth II, visiting the London School of Economics, famously asked: "Why did nobody see it coming?" The high inflation of 2021 - especially in the United States, where the year-on-year increase in consumer prices reached a four-decade high of 7 per cent in December - should prompt the same question.

Inflation is not nearly as bad as a financial crisis, particularly when price increases coincide with a rapid improvement in the economy. And whereas financial crises may be inherently unpredictable, forecasting inflation is a staple of macroeconomic modelling.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top