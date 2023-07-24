Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

One thing that parents and their children can agree on is that dinosaurs are amazing. Our planet was once home to fantastical beasts and we know this because palaeontologists painstakingly reveal the magnificent skeletons buried beneath our feet.

Yet today, awestruck museum visitors are not the only ones to gawp at these natural wonders. They are collected like precious gems, manuscripts or fine art. They are prized by the Hollywood, technology and financial elite and auctioned off to the highest bidder.