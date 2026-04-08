Why China worked quietly to help broker US-Iran ceasefire deal

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For Beijing, the ceasefire was about oil, stability and staying out of America’s war.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) speaking with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Beijing on March 31.

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On the April 2026 cover of The Economist is a striking meme-like image: a smiling Xi Jinping gazing at a blurred Donald Trump with the headline, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake”.

It is a famous maxim attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte, meaning one should not intervene when an adversary is sabotaging himself.

So in the wake of the Pakistani-brokered ceasefire between the US and Iran, China’s emergence as the quiet force behind the scenes of this truce has raised questions about why it would want to save President Trump from the mess he has created for himself.

Beijing appears to have worked in tandem with Pakistan to push for a ceasefire framework. Foreign ministers of both countries met in Beijing on March 31 to discuss the crisis, then issued a five-point plan calling for an immediate halt to hostilities, resumption of talks and safe shipping lanes.

It also stepped up high-level diplomatic outreach, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi working the phones across Israel, Iran and the Gulf, pressing for an immediate ceasefire and a return to talks. Beijing is also understood to have nudged Tehran – which counts China as its largest trading partner – towards engagement with Washington.

But Beijing’s intervention is less about helping Mr Trump with an off-ramp, and more about securing its own economic and strategic interests, which will always be its top priority.

It’s the energy, stupid

When it comes to energy, China’s vulnerability is sharper than it often lets on. It is the world’s largest crude importer, drawing not just from Iran but also from Gulf producers like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A prolonged disruption – whether through blocked shipping lanes or damaged infrastructure – would squeeze multiple supply channels at once.

Even with strategic reserves, there are limits. If replenishment is constrained, stockpiles could be drawn down within months. And this is not a risk Beijing is willing to take.

There is also the problem of price. The war has driven global oil prices up regardless of whether physical flows are immediately cut.

For an economy grappling with slowed growth while also in the midst of a transformation, rising input costs would ripple through manufacturing, transport, and household consumption – which is persistently weak despite government efforts to boost domestic spending.

Then there is trade. China’s export machine – still a critical lever of growth – depends on predictable global shipping routes and steady demand conditions.

A widening conflict in the Gulf threatens all of this.

Another key consideration for China is its relationship with the US. It has little interest in adding another front to an already crowded strategic rivalry that spans technology, trade and security.

The last thing Beijing wants is to be pulled into a Middle East confrontation on Washington’s terms. If President Trump were to escalate the conflict further out of frustration, pressure on China would likely follow, whether through demands to cut off Iranian oil purchases or to align more openly with US objectives.

Just as importantly, Beijing does not want to be forced into choosing between Washington and Tehran, which it has cultivated a pragmatic strategic partnership with, anchored in energy, trade and mutual opposition to US dominance.

Quiet, soft landing

At the UN on April 7, China, alongside Russia, moved to block a resolution that would have authorised action to force open the Strait of Hormuz.

It may appear contradictory at first. China depends heavily on Gulf oil flows; in theory, it should want the strait reopened at all costs.

But a forced reopening could trigger retaliation, widen the conflict and ultimately make shipping even less secure.

Blocking the resolution could also serve to signal to Tehran that Beijing will not endorse coercive pressure, making it easier for China to nudge Iran towards talks.

China appears to have tried to stay out of the spotlight, letting Pakistan front the mediation effort. The diplomatic calculus could well pay off: quiet influence – getting Iran to the table, shaping the conditions for de-escalation – that reinforces its image as a stabilising force without exposing it to the risks of failure.

Allowing Mr Trump to claim a visible win will cost China little, and may even be useful. The US President, when asked by AFP, acknowledged that China had a role to play in getting Tehran to negotiate. It looks like Mr Trump might owe President Xi one.

This now sets a significantly different tone as the two leaders head into their postponed meeting in mid-May in Beijing.

If President Trump arrives having avoided a deeper quagmire in Iran – one that China quietly helped him sidestep – his leverage may be more constrained than it appears.

And Beijing, having shaped the outcome without owning it, could be entering it having tilted the playing field in its favour.