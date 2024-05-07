Why China is getting a boost from Vietnam’s ‘blazing furnace’ anti-graft drive

The drive is shifting economic prosperity closer to the border, and that is opening a new north-south divide.

Shuli Ren

A Vietnamese flag flies atop the State Bank building. The anti-corruption drive, termed a "blazing furnace", is running hot and there are concerns among investors that Vietnam is not all that politically stable. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 07, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
May 07, 2024, 05:00 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Vietnam’s anti-corruption drive, which the ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong likened to a “blazing furnace”, is running hot.

This year alone, two of the four pillars of power, including the chairman of the Parliament and the country’s president, left their posts amid graft allegations. Last month, Truong My Lan, a real estate tycoon and Vietnam’s richest woman, was sentenced to death for her role in a US$12 billion (S$16.2 billion) fraud case that involved Saigon Commercial Bank, one of the nation’s largest lenders. Eighty-five others were sentenced on charges ranging from bribery to abuse of power.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top