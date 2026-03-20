Why China chooses to stay on the sidelines

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Even as Washington flexes its military power abroad, Beijing is choosing restraint – preserving flexibility, protecting its interests and avoiding a clash with the US.

Watching US President Donald Trump get bogged down by the Iran war and call for help is hardly a bad thing for China, which can claim more easily that it stands for stability while quietly tending its own interests, says the writer.

Anyone wondering why China has not rushed to Iran’s aid, did little when pressure mounted on Venezuela, and is unlikely to stick its neck out for Cuba, should adjust their expectations.

Beijing is not about to wade into someone else’s conflict. It has not done so in decades and when it last fought a war beyond its borders, in Vietnam in 1979, it was brief, punitive and close to home. Since then, China has been remarkably consistent: it does not fight other people’s wars.

Yet, the question keeps resurfacing. In recent weeks, as tensions involving Iran have escalated following US and Israeli military action, observers have asked why China – a country that maintains close ties with Tehran – has not stepped forward in any meaningful way. Similar questions were raised over Venezuela.

Some Iran analysts and media have accused China of being a “fair-weather friend”, happy to buy sanctioned oil at a discount but unwilling to offer real support when it matters. American commentators have echoed the charge, pointing to Beijing’s silence or inaction in moments of crisis.

But Beijing practises power in a very different way, and it would be a mistake to assume that China sees its relationships with countries that it has close ties with the way the US sees its alliances.

The US has allies. China has partners.

Washington’s alliances are formal, treaty-bound and underwritten by military commitments – NATO’s Article 5, or bilateral defence treaties with Japan, South Korea and others. These arrangements, at least in theory, obligate the US to come to their defence.

China has deliberately avoided such entanglements. It has no comparable network of security guarantees and has shown little appetite for building one. Instead, it has constructed a hierarchy of “partnerships” – “comprehensive”, strategic”, “all-weather”, “high-quality” – labels that signal political warmth and economic depth, but stop well short of promising military rescue.

It reflects a fundamentally different approach to foreign policy; one grounded in non-interference, sovereignty, and, crucially, flexibility.

This flexibility allows China to maintain ties simultaneously with Iran and Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Palestinians, Russia and Ukraine and also Taliban-led Afghanistan. It needs energy, markets and strategic options, and so, when crises erupt, China behaves like a stakeholder calculating risk.

China’s relative silence does not mean it is absent. Its support is simply less visible, and far more economic than military.

Take Iran. Despite years of US sanctions, China remains its largest oil customer, providing a crucial revenue stream that helps keep the Iranian economy afloat. The two countries signed a long-term cooperation agreement in 2021 covering energy, infrastructure and finance, though the scale of actual investment has been more modest than headline figures suggest.

Beijing’s posture has been consistent: rhetorical backing for Iran’s sovereignty, calls for de-escalation, and the quiet continuation of trade.

Likewise in Venezuela, it has long been a major creditor, extending loans that were repaid in oil shipments. In Cuba, Chinese investment and trade have helped sustain an economy under decades of US embargo.

It is the kind of support that aligns with China’s priorities: keep partners economically viable without becoming entangled in their conflicts.

Pragmatism over ideology

Over the past two decades, China has christened relationships as “all-weather”, “all-round”, “forward-looking”, “high-quality”, “comprehensive”, and “strategic”, sometimes layering multiple adjectives onto the same partner. Venezuela’s ties were upgraded to an “all-weather strategic partnership” in 2023, putting Caracas, at least on paper, in rarefied company.

China’s relationship with Iran, on the other hand, is often overstated in Western narratives. It is significant, but Beijing’s ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are, by most measures, more economically important. These countries are major energy suppliers, key nodes in the Belt and Road Initiative, and increasingly significant investment partners.

China’s much-touted diplomatic success – brokering the 2023 rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia – restored diplomatic relations between two regional rivals. Neither did the agreement fundamentally reshape regional security, nor did it signal a willingness by China to underwrite stability in the way the US has historically done.

At the same time, China proclaims itself a champion of the Global South and promotes slogans such as a “community with a shared future for mankind”, the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative. These concepts promise solidarity against Western hegemony and a new architecture of global governance.

And here is where Beijing arguably becomes a victim of its own rhetoric. It has invested heavily in a language of global leadership and has a penchant for branding its relationships. But when countries like Iran or Venezuela come under pressure, China’s consistent response is to issue statements, urge dialogue and call for the respect of sovereignty, and then stepping back.

This has contributed to a growing perception of China as a transactional power that prioritises its own interests above all else.

China’s foreign policy is, at its core, economic. Its primary objective is not to export ideology but to secure resources, open markets, and sustain growth at home.

When the Houthis began attacking vessels in the Red Sea following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in 2023, Beijing declined to participate in a US-led multinational naval effort to protect global trade. Instead, it leveraged its diplomatic ties with Iran, reportedly pressuring Tehran to ensure Chinese vessels were allowed safe passage, while publicly calling for an end to attacks on civilian ships.

This pragmatic arrangement ensured China’s flow of trade without its direct involvement in the conflict.

The same logic applies to its broader Middle East strategy where it seeks to balance relationships across the region, maintaining ties with multiple actors while avoiding taking sides.

The limits of Chinese power

There is also a more practical reason for China’s caution: capability. Despite rapid modernisation, the People’s Liberation Army is still primarily configured for regional defence, not global power projection. Sustained military operations in distant theatres, like the kind the US conducts routinely, remain beyond its current capacity.

For all the tensions, the US remains central to China’s economic and strategic landscape and Beijing is not prepared to provoke a direct confrontation to defend third countries whose value, ultimately, is far smaller. In that hierarchy of interests, ties with Washington still outweigh solidarity with partners under pressure.

More importantly, Beijing’s strategic focus remains domestic. Economic slowdown, demographic pressures, and technological competition are the issues that dominate China’s leadership agenda.

Foreign policy, for all its ambition, is still subordinate to these priorities. This is why China resists calls to take on a greater security role.

When US President Donald Trump floated the idea of a “G2” – a world managed jointly by the US and China – Beijing rejected it, seeing it as a trap that would saddle it with expectations to guarantee global financial stability and regional security far beyond its capacity or desire. It would also alienate the very developing countries that applaud China’s rhetoric about multipolarity and opposition to great-power domination.

Similarly, Mr Trump’s suggestions that China should send warships to help patrol the Strait of Hormuz – coupled with his postponement of a visit to China as the Iran war drags on – run counter to Beijing’s strategic instincts.

Watching Mr Trump get bogged down by the Iran war and call for help is hardly a bad thing for China, which can claim more easily that it stands for stability while quietly tending its own interests.

But the recent displays of American hard power in Venezuela and Iran reinforce a reality Beijing understands well: the US remains the world’s pre-eminent military force, capable of acting decisively and at distance.

Such actions also come with costs: prolonged conflicts, political backlash, financial strain. China’s strategy is to avoid those costs, and to expand its economic footprint, deepen its partnerships and present itself as an alternative without taking on the burdens of leadership.

The question is whether this model can endure. In a relatively stable world, this approach allows Beijing to engage widely, avoid entanglements, and focus on domestic development. But in an increasingly tumultuous world where conflicts are multiplying and security concerns are rising and countries are being forced to choose sides, partnerships may not be enough.

Beijing’s foreign policy has provided China clear benefits: access to resources, expanded markets, growing global influence – all achieved without the costs of alliance commitments or military intervention.

China has long argued that it offers a different model of international engagement – less overtly coercive, less ideological and more respectful of sovereignty. While that view is not universally accepted, it has resonated in many parts of the world.

The harder question is whether it will still resonate when partners find themselves under pressure and may begin to expect more – not just trade and investment, but political backing, security support, a willingness to share risk.

This is the dilemma China may face because in the end, influence is not just about presence. It is about what you are willing to do when it matters most.