The misery index is a crude but effective way to measure the health of the economy. You add up the inflation rate and the unemployment rate. If you are a president running for re-election, you want that number to be as low as possible.

When Mr Ronald Reagan won re-election, it was about 11.4, when Mr George W. Bush did so, it was 9, for Mr Barack Obama it was 9.5, and today, as Mr Joe Biden runs for re-election, it is only 7.7.