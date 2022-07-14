Why Asian nations should pause when America beckons

The Biden administration is stepping up its engagement with Asia. Amid the whirl of activity, however, questions emerge and not just about the details to be negotiated. More fundamental is the way the United States sees its partners. On their part, Asian countries need to consider changes within the US itself, and better estimate how reliable new initiatives might prove.

The Biden agenda for Asia is moving into higher gear and on multiple fronts. In mid-May, the summit with Asean resumed after a hiatus during the Trump presidency. At the end of the same month, President Joe Biden undertook his first visit to Asia. This was not simply to keep relations warm with long-time allies Japan and South Korea, or even Australia and India as partners in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.