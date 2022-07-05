Why Asean littoral states should worry about Cambodia's Ream base

China's participation in the expansion and modernisation of Cambodia's Ream Naval Base has been an open secret for several years. Its recent confirmation in the Washington Post prompted fresh excitement and opprobrium from the US government, which expressed consternation over the deal and unwisely threatened consequences for Phnom Penh's decision.

Cambodian Defence Minister General Tea Banh took to the stage at Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue last month to defend the decision, claiming that all cooperation was being conducted according to Cambodia's national interest and would be conducted in line with the country's Constitution, which forbids the creation of foreign military bases on Cambodia's territory.