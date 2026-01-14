Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Why Arab states are silent about Iran’s unrest

They might welcome the Islamic republic’s collapse, but dread what would follow.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The protests in Iran today arguably pose an even greater threat to the regime than those in 2022—yet the reaction in the Arab world has been surprisingly muted.

The protests in Iran today arguably pose an even greater threat to the regime than those in 2022 - yet the reaction in the Arab world has been surprisingly muted.

PHOTO: EPA

The Economist

Follow topic:

The last time Iran was convulsed by nationwide protests, in 2022, the Arab world was transfixed. The Islamic republic had spent decades building a network of powerful allies that came to dominate the region. Many Arabs wondered if the prospect of regime change in Tehran offered a chance to throw off Iran’s yoke in their own countries.

Pan-Arab news outlets, often funded by Gulf monarchies, egged on the protests with sympathetic, round-the-clock coverage. Arab diplomats kept their counsel in public but sounded ebullient in private.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.