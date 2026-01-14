For subscribers
Why Arab states are silent about Iran’s unrest
They might welcome the Islamic republic’s collapse, but dread what would follow.
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
The Economist
Follow topic:
The last time Iran was convulsed by nationwide protests, in 2022, the Arab world was transfixed. The Islamic republic had spent decades building a network of powerful allies that came to dominate the region. Many Arabs wondered if the prospect of regime change in Tehran offered a chance to throw off Iran’s yoke in their own countries.
Pan-Arab news outlets, often funded by Gulf monarchies, egged on the protests with sympathetic, round-the-clock coverage. Arab diplomats kept their counsel in public but sounded ebullient in private.