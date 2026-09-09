Straitstimes.com header logo

Why a foldable iPhone is Apple’s most anticipated device launch

The Surprise and Shine event on Sept 9 is a test of how new CEO John Ternus meets the dual challenge of artificial intelligence and the rise of Asian smartphone brands.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A customer comparing his old iPhone with the iPhone 17 Pro Max at an Apple store in Delhi, India. For many buyers, Apple devices carry a status that a cheaper, equally capable phone does not.

A customer comparing his old iPhone with the iPhone 17 Pro Max at an Apple store in Delhi, India. For many buyers, Apple devices carry a status that a cheaper, equally capable phone does not.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Thomas Allard

Asian smartphone makers are giving Apple a run for its money. Samsung looks set to reclaim its pole position in global shipment volume in 2026. Meanwhile, Chinese competitors, including Xiaomi, Oppo and the fast-growing Honor, are pushing into sophisticated hardware territory. While they used to focus on offering cheaply priced entry-level devices and avoided competing head-on with Apple, many are now offering premium phone specifications that rival or beat Apple’s at a fraction of the price, from camera systems to new battery chemistries.

Consider Oppo’s Find X9 Ultra, which launched at around US$1,100 (S$1,393) – some US$100 cheaper than the iPhone 17 Pro Max – with a 200-megapixel main camera plus dual periscope zoom lenses, a 7,050mAh battery and 100W wired charging. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro Max tops out at roughly 5,100mAh and 40W.

See more on

Apple

Smartphones

iPhones

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.