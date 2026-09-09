Why a foldable iPhone is Apple’s most anticipated device launch

The Surprise and Shine event on Sept 9 is a test of how new CEO John Ternus meets the dual challenge of artificial intelligence and the rise of Asian smartphone brands.

A customer comparing his old iPhone with the iPhone 17 Pro Max at an Apple store in Delhi, India. For many buyers, Apple devices carry a status that a cheaper, equally capable phone does not.

Asian smartphone makers are giving Apple a run for its money. Samsung looks set to reclaim its pole position in global shipment volume in 2026. Meanwhile, Chinese competitors, including Xiaomi, Oppo and the fast-growing Honor, are pushing into sophisticated hardware territory. While they used to focus on offering cheaply priced entry-level devices and avoided competing head-on with Apple, many are now offering premium phone specifications that rival or beat Apple’s at a fraction of the price, from camera systems to new battery chemistries.

Consider Oppo’s Find X9 Ultra, which launched at around US$1,100 (S$1,393) – some US$100 cheaper than the iPhone 17 Pro Max – with a 200-megapixel main camera plus dual periscope zoom lenses, a 7,050mAh battery and 100W wired charging. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro Max tops out at roughly 5,100mAh and 40W.