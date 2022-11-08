Who wins from the unravelling of Sino-American trade?

From disease and downturn to the deterioration in Chinese-American relations, there has been no let-up to the blows battering the world’s trading system. The latest threat stems from the possibility of another global recession. Only two years after the world sank into a Covid-19-induced slump, shipping bosses are again warning of grim prospects for international trade.

But beyond the ups and downs of the economic cycle, deeper shifts in global trade patterns are taking place. Firms are reconsidering their production decisions, and governments are pushing the process along.