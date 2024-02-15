Who still remembers details of World War II?

When did World War II happen?
In a recent survey of 500 adults aged 18 to 45 in Singapore, one in 10 did not know when World War II took place. Some said the war happened in the 1800s, while others believed it occurred in more recent history.
