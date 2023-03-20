Who says coping with food inflation has to be a miserable exercise?

My favourite braised duck hawker stall in my Telok Blangah neighbourhood recently increased the price of my usual plate of rice from $4.10 to $4.40. In a time when inflation has led to a rise in the cost of dining out, I was not exactly surprised.

In fact, for the past few months, it was mind-boggling to see Huei Ge – the owner’s nickname and also the name of his stall – keeping his pricing unchanged, especially with the cost of ingredients climbing after the Russia-Ukraine war and the increase in Singapore’s goods and services tax. How on earth is his business surviving?