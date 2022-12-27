Who’s who in the gold rush to become the new Twitter

Mastodon, Post and Koo are among the new alternatives. All will encounter the thorny free speech problem

Tim Culpan

Amid the dysfunction at Twitter comes an increasing number of alternatives vying to lure the "Twitterati". PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
55 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Twitter’s demise is imminent. At least that’s the declaration from those who’ve announced their move to another platform. That they’ve made these pronouncements on Twitter itself, and then stuck around to watch, highlights how difficult it is for users to cut their addiction since Mr Elon Musk took a machete to the network.

Amid the dysfunction comes an increasing number of alternatives vying to lure “Twitterati”. Some were created out of the ashes of Twitter, while many are getting a fresh start after languishing in the shadows for years.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top