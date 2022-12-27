Who’s who in the gold rush to become the new Twitter

Twitter’s demise is imminent. At least that’s the declaration from those who’ve announced their move to another platform. That they’ve made these pronouncements on Twitter itself, and then stuck around to watch, highlights how difficult it is for users to cut their addiction since Mr Elon Musk took a machete to the network.

Amid the dysfunction comes an increasing number of alternatives vying to lure “Twitterati”. Some were created out of the ashes of Twitter, while many are getting a fresh start after languishing in the shadows for years.