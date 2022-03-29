White Paper on S'pore women's development: Bold yet nuanced approach to gender equality

There was one curious thing about the White Paper on women's development: no proposal to increase the amount of paternity leave or shared parental leave.

Given how much talk there had been of men stepping up with childcare while working from home during Covid-19, it may have surprised some that fathers in Singapore will not get more than the two weeks of government-paid paternity leave they are currently entitled to. Today, they can also share up to four weeks of their wife's 16 weeks of government-paid maternity leave.