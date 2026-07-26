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Where are all the Odyssey spin-offs?

This could be a franchise of epic proportions.

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The journey is not over for Odysseus, played by Matt Damon in The Odyssey, if Hollywood studio bosses decide to wring out more money through spin-offs, says the writer.

The journey is not over for Odysseus, played by Matt Damon in The Odyssey, if Hollywood studio bosses decide to wring out more money through spin-offs, says the writer.

PHOTO: UIP

Robert Shrimsley

Frankly, I’m a little concerned. Everyone is raving so much about Christopher Nolan’s film version of Homer’s Odyssey, describing it variously as breathtaking, a masterpiece and really quite long. We’ve booked tickets to see it this week at a screen so large it will take star Matt Damon a decade just to cross from one side of it to the other.

Presumably en route he must face such challenges as the self-service ticket screen and the understaffed concession stand. “My husband, why were you gone so long?” “It kept refusing my card, Penelope.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.