Where are all the Odyssey spin-offs?

The journey is not over for Odysseus, played by Matt Damon in The Odyssey, if Hollywood studio bosses decide to wring out more money through spin-offs, says the writer.

Frankly, I’m a little concerned. Everyone is raving so much about Christopher Nolan’s film version of Homer’s Odyssey, describing it variously as breathtaking, a masterpiece and really quite long. We’ve booked tickets to see it this week at a screen so large it will take star Matt Damon a decade just to cross from one side of it to the other.

Presumably en route he must face such challenges as the self-service ticket screen and the understaffed concession stand. “My husband, why were you gone so long?” “It kept refusing my card, Penelope.”