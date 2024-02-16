When your technical skills are eclipsed, your soft skills will matter more than ever

The rise of AI calls for a rethink in the training of workers.

Aneesh Raman and Maria Flynn

Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 05:00 PM
There have been just a handful of moments over the centuries when we have experienced a huge shift in the skills our economy values most. We are entering one such moment now. Technical and data skills that have been highly sought after for decades appear to be among the most exposed to advances in artificial intelligence (AI). But other skills, particularly the people skills that we have long undervalued as soft, will very likely remain the most durable. That is a hopeful sign that AI could usher in a world of work that is anchored more, not less, around human ability.

A moment like this compels us to think differently about how we are training our workers, especially the heavy premium we have placed on skills like coding and data analysis that continue to reshape the fields of higher education and worker training.

