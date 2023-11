Ms Alexandra Clayton has been single for two years, giving her ample time to reach a conclusion about dating: It’s not really her thing, at least for now.

“I just don’t have the energy to do it constantly,” said Ms Clayton, 36, a freelance filmmaker in Los Angeles. But she does have time for 100 kisses a day with Roo, her eight-year-old, 11kg “super mutt”. Her daily agenda also consists of leisurely walks and long cuddle sessions on the couch with her dog.