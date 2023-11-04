When young workers quit jobs to pursue passion – and parents support them

This is happening in families across Singapore. But is passion overrated, and does chasing it really bring happiness?

Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
With the pressure to maintain profits and growth, lifelong employment is a promise that cannot be kept by firms these days. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
Some years back, a friend’s son had graduated and was working in a financial institution overseas when he thought of trying his hand at something different. He wanted to open a restaurant and was excited about introducing Singaporean taste buds to a fresh concept.

Surprisingly – I say surprisingly because the parents were very proud of what the son achieved – the father backed him to the hilt. The dad helped to fund the restaurant, even taking on the roles of cashier and server when the restaurant was short-handed.

