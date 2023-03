As some people cried for blood after a murder of crows was photographed attacking members of the public in Bishan two weeks ago, even the nature lover in me could feel for those who wanted the invasive birds to be culled.

In July 2020, I was walking along the fringe of a nature park with my mother and five-year-cousin when long-tailed macaques lunged at us, making my walking companions flee and leaving me to fend off the attacking troop with a mobile phone.