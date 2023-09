BEIJING – In a video circulating on Chinese social media, a policeman in the city of Suzhou is seen admonishing a young Chinese woman for wearing a kimono in public for a cosplay photo shoot.

Yelling at her, the policeman takes issue with her costume, suggesting that she is not allowed to wear a Japanese outfit as a Chinese national. Accused of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, she is taken away for questioning and released five hours later.