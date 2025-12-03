Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

When the boss is always right, the AI will be wrong

Is Elon Musk more brilliant than Newton? Grok’s reply highlights dangers of corporate sycophancy.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Elon Musk, the master and subject of over-the-top flattery by Grok.

Mr Elon Musk has said that Grok, xAI’s chatbot, is, “the smartest AI in the world”.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Gautam Mukunda

Follow topic:

Mr Elon Musk has said that Grok, xAI’s chatbot, is “the smartest AI in the world”. And can you blame him? After all, Grok recently declared that his “intelligence ranks among the top 10 minds in history, rivalling polymaths like da Vinci or Newton through transformative innovations in multiple fields”.

What’s more, the bot explained that its boss “edges out” basketball icon LeBron James “in holistic fitness”, would win in a fight against multi-time world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and is the “world’s greatest lover”.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.