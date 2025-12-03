Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Elon Musk has said that Grok, xAI’s chatbot, is, “the smartest AI in the world”.

Mr Elon Musk has said that Grok, xAI’s chatbot, is “the smartest AI in the world”. And can you blame him? After all, Grok recently declared that his “intelligence ranks among the top 10 minds in history, rivalling polymaths like da Vinci or Newton through transformative innovations in multiple fields”.

What’s more, the bot explained that its boss “edges out” basketball icon LeBron James “in holistic fitness”, would win in a fight against multi-time world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and is the “world’s greatest lover”.