When online humour crosses the line

A downed passenger plane and an imploded submersible – why have the deaths in these two incidents become a source of jokes?

Lim Sun Sun
Well before the OceanGate submersible was found, or its fatal implosion confirmed, it became the subject of perverse online jokes and memes. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The missing OceanGate submersible carrying five men to the Titanic wreckage deep in the ocean was the stuff of movies. The sheer rarity of this extraordinary endeavour led it to quickly dominate news headlines and online chatter. But well before the submersible was found, or its fatal implosion confirmed, it became the subject of perverse online jokes and memes.

Some morbidly counted down to when the oxygen supply would run out, while others jibed at the obscene wealth of the five individuals, lampooning them for squandering their riches on this foolishly risky undertaking. These jokes attracted scores of “likes” on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, but also drew fierce condemnation from netizens outraged by their gross insensitivity.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top