When online humour crosses the line

The missing OceanGate submersible carrying five men to the Titanic wreckage deep in the ocean was the stuff of movies. The sheer rarity of this extraordinary endeavour led it to quickly dominate news headlines and online chatter. But well before the submersible was found, or its fatal implosion confirmed, it became the subject of perverse online jokes and memes.

Some morbidly counted down to when the oxygen supply would run out, while others jibed at the obscene wealth of the five individuals, lampooning them for squandering their riches on this foolishly risky undertaking. These jokes attracted scores of “likes” on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram, but also drew fierce condemnation from netizens outraged by their gross insensitivity.